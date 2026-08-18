Finraja Consultancy Highlights Comprehensive MSME Consultancy Services for Business Registration, Finance and Government Incentives

Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Finraja Consultancy has announced the availability of its MSME consultancy services, offering professional assistance to entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses seeking support with business registration, project financing, government incentives, and regulatory compliance.

The consultancy provides advisory services to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at different stages of business development, from setting up new enterprises to expansion and modernization projects. The services are designed to help businesses understand applicable government schemes, financial assistance opportunities, and statutory requirements.

According to the company, its MSME consultancy covers multiple business support areas, including MSME registration, project financing, government subsidy advisory, Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation, industrial startup assistance, company incorporation, taxation, and SEZ consultancy. Businesses may also obtain guidance on project planning and documentation required for financial institutions and government incentive programs.

“MSMEs often require professional guidance while planning investments, arranging finance, and understanding government policies. Our consultancy services are intended to provide structured advisory support that enables businesses to make informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle,” said a spokesperson from Finraja Consultancy.

The consultancy also assists enterprises in evaluating project feasibility, identifying suitable government subsidy schemes, preparing financial documentation, and supporting compliance requirements associated with business operations. These services are available for businesses operating across manufacturing, industrial, and service sectors.

India’s MSME sector continues to contribute significantly to employment generation, industrial production, and exports. As government policies introduce various financial incentives and development initiatives, businesses are increasingly seeking advisory support to understand eligibility conditions, documentation requirements, and application procedures.

About Finraja Consultancy

Finraja Consultancy Private Limited is a business and financial consultancy headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The firm provides consultancy services in government subsidies, MSME advisory, project financing, industrial startups, SEZ consultancy, company incorporation, taxation, IPO advisory, and corporate compliance. The consultancy is promoted by Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries and serves clients across India.

Media Contact

Finraja Consultancy

Email: office@finraja.com

Website: https://finraja.com