JJungles Warns Marketers: AI May Increase Capability, But Costs Agency

Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — JJungles is asking marketers to consider a crucial, but uncomfortable possibility: using AI is becoming the norm, and marketers are becoming so reliant on it, that they have begun to use it for strategic thinking, analysis, and even recommendations for critical decisions. If marketers become accustomed to this practice, they will gradually surrender the very human capabilities that make them valuable.

AI’s advantages are undeniable; it can generate ideas, analyse large amounts of data, produce content and identify patterns at scale.

But capability is not the same as agency.

Marketing is fundamentally human. It requires judgement, creativity, cultural understanding, awareness of social norms, emotional intelligence, intuition and the ability to understand what is not explicitly being said. Most importantly, it requires a deep understanding of relationships.

AI could analyse a client’s communications, or recommend a course of action. But it cannot genuinely understand the trust built between an agency and its client, the nuance behind a particular decision, the sensitivity of a conversation, the total context of the situation or campaign, or the human consequences of getting a decision wrong.

JJungles believes these responsibilities should remain firmly with people, and is vehemently against the rise of trusting AI in a role only a human can fulfil.

“Our concern is not that marketers are using AI.” says Kirsty Englander, founder and managing director of JJungles. “We’re concerned about what happens when AI moves from being a tool that supports human thinking, to becoming a system that replaces it.”

When an AI generates the strategy, recommends the decision, writes the creative concept, interprets the audience and determines the next action, the marketer is increasingly removed from the process.

“The answer isn’t to reject AI,” says Englander. “The answer is to build an AI tool that knows where its role ends and the human’s role begins.”

JJungles believes the next generation of marketing technology has to give marketers more capability and more agency, not trade one for the other.

JJungles AgencyOS is being developed around this principle, with JNX AI designed specifically for marketers and agencies as an intelligence layer that supports their work without attempting to replace them.

Rather than giving AI autonomy over decisions that require human judgement, JJungles aims to use JNX AI to help marketers access information, understand context, surface new opportunities, streamline repetitive work, provide insights, warn about risks, and ultimately become more effective at what they already do.

The distinction is intentional.

The question should not simply be, “What can AI do for marketers?”

It should also be, “What should AI never do for marketers?”

For JJungles, the answer begins with the things that require genuine human understanding: judgement, innovation, creativity, cultural awareness, social understanding, relationships and trust.

AI can help marketers do more. It should never become the reason they think less.

As AI continues to reshape the marketing industry, JJungles is advocating for a future where innovation enhances human capability and expertise instead of diminishing it. It’s working to ensure technology remains a tool for marketers, not a replacement for them, and that humans remain firmly in control of their agency.