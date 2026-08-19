Synoverge Technologies Implements Power BI Solution for Indian Pharmaceutical Company

AHMEDABAD, India, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Synoverge Technologies has implemented a Business Intelligence solution for a leading pharmaceutical company in India to address fragmented data, disconnected legacy systems, and inconsistent reporting processes that were affecting how the organization accessed and used business information.

The pharmaceutical company was working with multiple legacy systems and disconnected data sources. Because information was not available through a centralized data platform, teams faced difficulty developing a unified view of business performance. Limited automation, inconsistent processes, and the absence of standardized reporting formats also made it harder to extract actionable insights from scattered data.

Synoverge’s approach focused on bringing these separate data sources and reporting activities into a more structured environment. The first step involved developing a logical data model aligned with the company’s business processes and reporting requirements. Relevant data sources were then identified and integrated into a centralized data warehouse.

The implementation also addressed how data moved through the reporting process. Standardized workflows were established, while data movement was automated to improve consistency. Within the data model, different dimensions and metrics were created so users could examine information through different views and build customized analyses.

The reporting layer was designed around self-service access. Business users could generate, configure, and customize dashboards and reports based on their requirements without depending on technical teams for every reporting need. Synoverge also developed custom visualizations to make the resulting information easier to interpret and use across departments.

The solution used Azure Data Factory, Azure SQL DWH, and Power BI.

Following the implementation, business leaders were able to use real-time insights for more timely, data-driven decisions. Teams gained the ability to create their own dashboards and reports, while optimized data models improved performance and reduced strain on system resources.

The implementation also improved the clarity and usability of information through custom visualizations, giving different departments a more accessible way to work with data.

The resulting environment provided the pharmaceutical company with greater visibility into its operations and more control over data analytics, while establishing a foundation for scalable growth.

Indian Pharmaceutical Company Streamlines Data Reporting With Power BI

https://www.synoverge.com/case-studies/power-bi-solution-for-pharma-firm/