Adelaide Clinic Combines Physiotherapy And Naturopathy For Whole-Body Care

Physio Physique uses an integrated care model treating pain and injury from both a physical and physiological angle.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Physio Physique in Allenby Gardens has combined physiotherapy and naturopathy under one roof, giving Adelaide patients a whole-body approach to recovery, pain management and long-term wellbeing.

The clinic’s decision to pair physiotherapy and naturopathy reflects a shift in how patients expect to be treated. Many people arriving for physiotherapy are also managing fatigue, poor sleep, inflammation or nutritional gaps that affect how well their bodies heal, issues a standalone physiotherapy session isn’t designed to address.

By adding naturopathy to its physiotherapy service, Physio Physique can treat musculoskeletal injuries and the underlying factors slowing recovery within the same care plan, rather than referring patients elsewhere and risking continuity. This integrated model is a response to growing demand from Adelaide patients who want fewer, more coordinated appointments instead of juggling separate providers.

“Health concerns rarely exist in isolation. By combining physiotherapy and naturopathy, we can look at the whole person and tailor care to their individual needs,” said Tony Hvasanov, physiotherapist at Physio Physique.

Adelaide residents can book a combined physiotherapy and naturopathy assessment at Physio Physique to begin a coordinated treatment plan. To arrange an appointment, contact Physio Physique directly.

About Physio Physique

Physio Physique is an Allenby Gardens-based clinic offering physiotherapy and naturopathy under one integrated care model, helping Adelaide patients recover from injury and manage long-term health through coordinated, whole-body treatment.

Media Contact:

Tony Hvasanov

Physiotherapist, Physio Physique

3/600 Port Rd, Allenby Gardens SA 5009, Australia

(08) 8123 8252

tony@physiophysique.com.au

www.physiophysique.com.au