Softaken Simplifies Image Conversion with Advanced Support for PNG, JPEG, BMP, GIF, TIFF, WebP, and ICO

Toronto, Ontario, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken is pleased to launch Image Converter, a simple-to-use Windows application for users working with various image file formats who need a quick way to convert between them. It supports PNG, JPEG, BMP, GIF, TIFF, WebP, and ICO formats, so you can take care of most of your image conversion needs in one application.

Working with images in various formats can lead to compatibility and file management issues. Sometimes users want to convert PNGs to JPEG, convert images to WebP for different workflows, or generate ICO files for Windows applications. A dedicated conversion utility can eliminate the need to process these files one by one through different applications.

The Softaken Image Converter supports several conversion combinations, including PNG, TIFF, and BMP to JPEG, and JPEG, PNG, and TIFF to WebP. It also offers image-to-ICO conversion for those who need icon files. The software has a preview feature that allows the users to preview the selected images before starting the conversion process.

JPEG conversion allows users to set the quality ratio from 1 to 100, helping them achieve a better balance between output quality and file size. Besides the basic version, the full version supports batch image conversion and allows you to process multiple files and folders together.

Another useful feature is that the folder hierarchy is maintained during batch migration. This enables users to keep the original folder structure rather than moving the converted files manually later on. The duplicate file handling options include Skip, Overwrite, and Rename to help you deal with situations where files with matching names already exist in the destination folder.

The software also contains conversion logs with conversion statistics and error details, which is useful for users looking at larger conversion jobs.

This application is intended for Windows users and is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11. It lets you change image formats, process batches of images, control image quality, and organize files, providing a practical workflow for handling both individual images and larger collections.