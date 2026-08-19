CHETU FOUNDATION DONATES $100,000 TO SPONSOR AKSHAYA PATRA FOUNDATION USA’S WALKATHON TO HELP FEED SCHOOLCHILDREN IN INDIA

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation, the charitable arm of Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, is the National Presenting Sponsor of The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA’s National Walkathon.

Chetu has donated $100,000 to sponsor the Walkathon on Aug. 16, which will be held in 12 U.S. cities, including in South Florida at Markham Park. Since 2024, the Foundation has donated a total of $360,000, helping Akshaya Patra purchase 11 electric delivery vehicles while building on its partnership with the world’s largest NGO-run school meal program in India.

“Access to nutrition is one of the most powerful drivers of educational opportunity,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “Our continued support reflects a shared belief that no parents should have to choose between hunger and education for their children.”

Akshaya Patra feeds more than 2.35 million children every school day in India. Families send their kids to school in order to receive meals and snacks, which gives them an education and helps families move up in life.

“At Chetu, we want our philanthropy to have a sustainable impact on people’s lives,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “Our commitment to Akshaya Patra reflects an investment in changing children’s lives by keeping them healthy and providing them with an education, often making them the first in their families to graduate from school.”

Akshaya Patra recognizes the Chetu Foundation’s support as more than a financial contribution, describing the partnership as an investment in children’s health, education, and future opportunities.

“The Bansal family and the Chetu Foundation have become true partners in our mission, not just donors,” said Navin Goel, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA. “A gift of this scale feeds thousands of children who might otherwise go without, and it keeps them in the classroom where their futures take shape.

“We are deeply grateful for their generosity and for standing with us as the National Presenting Partner of this year’s Walkathon,” Goel added.

Registration is now open for the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Walkathon. The South Florida event will take place Sunday, Aug. 16, at Markham Park’s MK Shelter-Corporate area, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Snacks and lunch will be provided.

About Chetu Foundation:

The Chetu Foundation, founded in 2018, is the nonprofit arm of Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. The Foundation helps Chetu’s team members’ target four main areas: helping children, making life better for people, giving back to the communities, and creating lasting change. For more information, visit chetufoundation.org.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

About Akshaya Patra:

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting the world’s largest nonprofit-run school meal program. Every school day, Akshaya Patra serves freshly cooked meals to more than 2.35 million children in 24,000+ schools across India, using hunger relief as a pathway to education. A gift of $20 feeds one child for an entire school year. The organization holds a 4-star Charity Navigator rating. For more information, visit apusa.org.