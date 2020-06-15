Web Real-Time Communication Market Expected to Grow $6.49 Billion by 2022

The report “Web Real-Time Communication Market by Product Type (Solution (Voice Calling & Conferencing, Messaging & File Sharing, Video Calling & Conferencing, Others), Service (Implementation & Integration, Consulting, Others)), Vertical, and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The WebRTC market is estimated at USD 1.04 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.49 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 44.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors driving the WebRTC market include demand for secure & robust communication, webification of communications, and enterprises requiring improvement in customer relationship.

Browse 77 market data tables and 52 figures spread through 137 pages and in-depth TOC on “Web Real-Time Communication Market – Global Forecast to 2022”

WebRTC solution is expected to hold the largest market share in the WebRTC market

The WebRTC solution market is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. WebRTC offers API for the telecommunication network that utilizes the existing telecommunication architecture and helps enhance operational revenue by delivering user-centric and qualitative applications for potential clients. WebRTC solutions, the adoption of which has been increasing, enable businesses to collaborate and communicate using smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

The market for the IT & telecom vertical is expected hold the largest share during the forecast period

The IT & telecom vertical is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the WebRTC market. The vertical integrates advanced technologies with the existing infrastructure, delivering real-time offers for customers. Implementation of the WebRTC solution helps eliminate complexities faced during communications. The solution also helps industry operators in delivering exceptional quality service and efficiency in interacting with customers.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the WebRTC market

The WebRTC market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It is expected to benefit from technological advancements and internet infrastructure, widespread adoption of new technology, and the presence of strong domestic solution providers contributing to the growth in demand for WebRTC solutions. The need for better operational efficiency and business processes at low operating costs is expected to drive the growth of the WebRTC market.

The major vendors covered in the WebRTC market for this study include TokBox, Inc. (U.S.), Apidaze (France), AT&T (U.S.), Avaya, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), GENBAND Inc. (U.S.), Dialogic, Inc. (U.S.), Polycom, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Twilio, Inc. (U.S.), Quobis (Spain), and Cafex Communications, Inc. (U.S.).

