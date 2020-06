Future Electronics Features Bosch BMI090L Longevity Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Bosch BMI090L Longevity Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) in their latest e-newsletter, Sense Connect Control.

Bosch‘s 6-axis BMI090L is a high-performance unit that combines a 16-bit triaxial gyroscope and 16-bit triaxial accelerometer in a small footprint. With its built-in mechanical filter to suppress high-frequency vibrations, the BMI090L opens the door to ultra-precise orientation and motion tracking necessary for the long lifecycles of industrial applications. In demanding conditions that require translation of precise movements, a robust and reliable Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) is needed.

Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.

Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###