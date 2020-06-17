Mice Model Market – Emerging Trends and New Technologies Research

Pune, India, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ongoing innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and growing demand for humanized mice models are some of the factors driving the growth of the mice model market.

The mice model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These mice model are being used in many applications such as oncology studies, immunology and inflammation studies, central nervous system studies (anxiety and other disorders), cardiovascular studies, diabetes studies.

global mice model market is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2021 from USD 1.11 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2021. The market is mainly driven by factors such as ongoing innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and growing demand for humanized mice models.

Growing consumption of personalized medicine designed through the use of mice model, drives the global mice model market.

Personalized medicine is the process of developing tailored medications to target individualized treatment and care based on personal and genetic variation. These medicines are designed through the use of animal models, particularly mice models. In this process, immune-deficient models are transplanted with human tissues and the disease expressed is recorded. This is followed by treating the model with a whole series of drugs or gene therapies to find the most suitable treatment, thus generating suitable or personalized medicines for patients.

Mice model applications in various therapeutic indications such as immunology and inflammation studies, central nervous system studies (anxiety and other disorders), cardiovascular studies, diabetes studies, and other disease studies (mice models for rare diseases and metabolism & regulatory disorder studies, hematopoiesis, renal and toxicology studies) coupled with the ongoing innovations in mice models drive the growth of mice model market.

ONCOLOGY STUDIES

Mice models have significantly contributed to the understanding of cancer biology as they are useful in validating gene functions, identifying novel cancer genes and tumor biomarkers, understanding the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying in tumor initiation, and providing better clinical models to test novel therapeutic strategies.

IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION STUDIES

Mice models are used in immunology and inflammation studies as they help assess the physiological relevance of an experimental finding. They also assist in identifying the function of newly identified surface receptors in host defense as well as the developmental consequences of a disturbed signaling pathway or removing a transcription factor.

DIABETES STUDIES

Mice are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the growing prevalence of diabetes globally, it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. It is difficult to study disease conditions in humans due to factors such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Mice models are therefore used in diabetes research.

CARDIOVASCULAR STUDIES

Mice are commonly used as preferred models for cardiovascular research due to advantages such as ease of handling and low procedure costs. Mice models are genetically modified as per the study requirement. For instance, the mice model for atherosclerosis is based on genetic modifications of lipoprotein metabolism with additional dietary changes. The low-density lipoprotein receptor-deficient mice (LDLR-/- mice) and apolipoprotein E-deficient mice (apoE-/- mice) are the most widely used mice models for atherosclerosis.

CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS) STUDIES

Mice models serve as suitable animal models for detailed and accurate analysis of the mechanism of human neurodegenerative diseases. They help in the development and evaluation of new therapeutic strategies. Transgenic mice models are available for several neurological human conditions such as prion diseases, human retroviral diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, motor neuron diseases, and anxiety.

