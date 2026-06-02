Sichuan Province, China, 2026-06-02 — /EPR Network/ — On March 17, reporters visited the stadium of Deyang Sports Park in Sichuan Province, where workers were installing professional lighting facilities in an orderly manner, marking the final stage of the renovation project.

As a key venue for the development of sports undertakings in Deyang, the stadium upgrade serves as a crucial measure to guarantee professional operations of the Sichuan Super League matches. It also embodies the city’s efforts to advance the integrated development of the “sports plus” model, improve urban functions and elevate urban quality. With the steady progress of the renovation, this venue, which carries local passion for football, will embrace a new look. It will witness the Deyang Heavy Industry Team striving for urban honor, deliver a high-quality viewing experience for citizens, further fuel the city’s football enthusiasm, and help the Sichuan Super League evolve into an influential cultural, tourism, sports and business IP feast for public participation and shared enjoyment.

Relevant officials from the Municipal Bureau of Sports introduced that the renovation strictly complies with professional standards of the Sichuan Super League and focuses on core competition support demands, covering key facilities such as lawns, lighting and audio systems. The project officially kicked off at the end of last year and is scheduled to be fully completed and put into operation before the opening of the Deyang Heavy Industry Team’s home matches.

All home games in the final stage of the Sichuan Super League are held at night, and the core highlight of this upgrade is the iteration and renewal of the stadium’s professional lighting system. The new lighting meets high-standard competition requirements in key indicators including brightness, glare control, illuminance uniformity and color temperature. It creates a more comfortable competitive light environment for athletes to perform at their best and satisfies the demands of professional live broadcasting, enabling audiences in front of screens to enjoy clearer and immersive viewing and feel the passion of the Sichuan Super League. In addition, supporting upgrades including lawn maintenance and audio system optimization will further enhance the overall stadium quality and spectators’ comfort.

At present, the Deyang Heavy Industry Team is fully preparing for the final stage of the Sichuan Super League and will play an away match against Yibin Yangtze River Capital City Team on March 21. Upon the completion of the home stadium renovation, local football fans will cheer for their home team on site and witness the outstanding performance of Deyang on the football pitch of the Sichuan Super League. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights