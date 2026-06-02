Alpharetta, USA, 2026-06-02 — /EPR Network/ —Milton Animal Hospital in Alpharetta, GA offers pet owners a full-service veterinary destination from routine wellness care to advanced orthopedic surgery all close to home.

When pet owners in the Milton, Crabapple, and greater Alpharetta area search for a veterinarian they can count on, Milton Animal Hospital is increasingly the answer. Opened in February 2026 and led by Owner and Medical Director Dr. Forester Gholston, the hospital was built to address a clear need in the community accessible, high-quality veterinary care that covers every stage of a pet’s life without requiring families to travel far from home.

Milton Animal Hospital offers a broad range of services designed to meet pets where they are whether that means a first puppy wellness exam, a dental cleaning, or a complex orthopedic procedure. The hospital’s capabilities include preventive care, vaccinations, diagnostic imaging, pet dentistry, senior pet care, and advanced surgical services. Among its most notable offerings is TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) surgery a specialized orthopedic procedure for dogs experiencing knee instability performed on-site by Dr. Gholston, who brings over a decade of hands-on surgical experience to every case.

The practice was designed with both pets and their people in mind. Every visit is structured to be informative, low-stress, and genuinely supportive from the initial consultation through recovery and follow-up. New clients can take advantage of a $35 wellness exam offer, and online booking is available around the clock through the hospital’s website, making it easier than ever for busy pet owners to stay on top of their pet’s health. The team also includes Dr. Elizabeth Prince, further expanding the hospital’s capacity to serve the growing Alpharetta community.

Dr. Gholston’s lifelong connection to veterinary medicine shaped by growing up with a veterinarian father informs the practice’s philosophy at every level. Milton Animal Hospital is not just a place for treatment; it is a practice committed to building lasting relationships with clients and their pets, grounded in honest communication and a genuine love for animals.

About Us

Milton Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary practice serving Alpharetta, Milton, Roswell, Crabapple, and surrounding communities. Located at 12460 Crabapple Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004, the hospital offers comprehensive care from wellness exams to advanced orthopedic surgery. To book an appointment or learn more, visit www.miltonah.com or call (770) 526-2750.