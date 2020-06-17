Mobile Phone Insurance Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2019 – 2028

Posted on 2020-06-17 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

17th June 2020 – Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Mobile phone insurance refers to monetary coverage applicable when a mobile is lost, stolen or damaged, or any technical or physical damage is encountered. Factors such as increasing standard of living, rising disposable income, increasing spending on electronic gadgets are expected to drive the market. In addition, growing awareness among the population, low cost of mobile phone insurance, letting users securely back-up their phone data online, increasing incidences of accidental damage, phone thefts, loss of device and device malfunction are likely to be the other driving factors.

On the other hand, threat of virus infection and technical problems also lead the clients to invest huge amounts in repairing the device are anticipated to hinder the market growth in future. Mobile phone insurance market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Access Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mobile-phone-insurance-market

Mobile phone insurance market is segmented by type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Market is segmented by type as OEM-Provided, Banks and Wireless Carrier. The key applications segmented in this market include Theft, Lost, Damage and Other. The “Damage” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

The mobile phone insurance market is segmented based on distribution channel as Direct Channel and Distribution Channel. The “Direct Channel” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Leading players of Mobile Phone Insurance including:

  • AIG
  • Allianz Insurance
  • AmTrust International Underwriters
  • Apple
  • AT&T
  • AXA
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Liberty Mutual Insurance Group
  • Pier Insurance Managed Services
  • Samsung Electronics
  • SoftBank Corporation
  • Sprint Corporation
  • Telefonica Insurance S.A
  • Verizon Communications
  • Vodafone Group
  • Xiaomi
  • Orange
  • Aviva

Request a Sample Copy of Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mobile-phone-insurance-market/request-sample

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

  • Direct Channel
  • Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

 

Contact Person: 

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

 

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, 

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India 

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!