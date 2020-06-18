Functional Powder Drinks Market Profile | Demand, Revenue and Trends | In-depth Research 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The functional powder drinks market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. These functional drinks offer hydration and maintenance of body fluid level. Functional powder drink concentrates comprise several amino acids, vitamins, non-digestible fiber, herbs, yeasts, and probiotic and prebiotic live bacteria.

The rising wellness and health trend, as well as need for weight management, encourage customers to accept healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, increasing number of sports activities and growing number of gyms in developed and developing regions offers significant opportunities for functional powder drinks. For instance, several functional powder drinks are marketed as hydration drinks that are exclusively used during sports and gym activities. However, several functional powder drinks contain high sugar that could result in rise in obesity and diabetes across the globe. These factors may restrain overall functional powder drinks market growth in future.

The prominent players of functional powder drinks market are Red Bull, Archer Daniels Midland, Yakult, Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Danone, Fonterra, Nestlé, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Unilever, and Del Monte Pacific. Nestlé is a major player of functional powder drinks and launched BOOST high protein powder and drink. Whereas, GSK launched Horlicks Growth+ with an enhanced clinically proven formula to support children’s growth.

These market players strongly invest in the expansion of their business and development to maintain a top position in the market. Also, these players are concentrating on new joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, and strategies to improve their production facilities and gain a larger share in the market.

ProSupps has launched its pre-workout powder based on consumer feedback. The product comprises Nutrition 21 called “nooLVL”, which is mainly designed to power blood flow and energy for sustained workouts. This powder also contains Afromomum melegueta, hydrochloride, and beta-alanine mainly for thermogenic activity.

