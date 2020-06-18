Citrus Essential Oil Market- Comprehensive Study with Key Trends, Major Drivers and Forecast 2018-2028

Fact.MR’s report on Global Citrus Essential Oil Market

The study opines sales of citrus essential oils manufactured using grapefruits to witness relatively faster momentum, as chemical constituents of grapefruit are sought-after across various industries. Grapefruit-derived citrus essential oil sales are expected to grow 2X faster than their counterparts in 2019. Additionally, health benefits of grapefruit essential oils such as weight loss, improved immunity, and alleviation of stress, has led its adoption among producers of the citrus essential oils in line with increased consumer affinity for such products. According to the report, the citrus essential oils market is projected to grow at 4.1% CAGR through 2028.

In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global Citrus Essential Oil market considering 2013-2017 as the historic year and 2018–2028 as the stipulated timeframe. The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a slowdown in business activities of the citrus essential oils Market. With the help of our upcoming report, market players can gain important insights on alternative strategies that can help in revenue generation. Learn which countries are flourishing amidst the Coronavirus era and how your product offerings can reach the right target consumer. The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the citrus essential oils market over the assessment period are thoroughly analyzed in the report.

The Citrus Essential Oil market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and Middle East & Africa – along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are Ultra-International B.V., Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, LLC, Firmenich SA, International Extraction Methods & Fragrances, Inc., Givaudan, Symrise AG, Citrus Oleo, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd, Bontoux S.A.S., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Citromax S.A.C.I., doTERRA International, LLC, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Citrosuco and Other Key Players (On Additional Request).

On the basis of Source, the Citrus Essential Oil market study consists of

Oranges

Tangerines/ Mandarins

Lemon and Lime

Grapefruit

On the basis of Extraction Method, the Citrus Essential Oil market study incorporates:

Steam Distilled

Cold Pressed

Hydro-distillation

By Fold Type, the Citrus Essential Oil market study consists of

2-4 Folded

5-7 Folded

8-10 Folded

Above 10 Folded

Grade Type, the Citrus Essential Oil market study consists of

Deterpenated Oil

Terpene Oil

By End-Use, the Citrus Essential Oil market study consists of

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Beauty Products

Home Care Products

Aromatherapy

Health Care Products

By Sales Channel, the Citrus Essential Oil market study consists of

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Mono Brand Store

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Crucial insights in the Citrus Essential Oil market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Citrus Essential Oil market.

Basic overview of the Citrus Essential Oil, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Citrus Essential Oil market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Citrus Essential Oil across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Citrus Essential Oil market stakeholders.

