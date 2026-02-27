Ink, Art, and Artisan Spirit: The East Cork Tattoo Convention 2026 Guide

Tattoo Convention

Cork, Ireland, 2026-02-27 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you are a seasoned collector or looking to get your very first piece of ink, the wait is almost over. The East Cork Tattoo Convention 2026 is returning for its second annual edition, and it is shaping up to be the premier cultural event of the summer.

If you have been searching for the ultimate tattoo convention near me 2026, look no further than the historic grounds of East Cork. Here is everything you need to know about this upcoming celebration of artistry and ink.

When and Where?

The convention will take place from Friday, August 21st to Sunday, August 23rd, 2026.

The venue is none other than the stunning Ballymaloe Grainstore in Shanagarry, Midleton (P25 FH67). This location provides a unique, rustic backdrop that sets it apart from typical industrial-style conventions, blending the world of modern tattooing with traditional Irish charm.

What to Expect at the East Cork Tattoo Convention 2026

This isn’t just about getting tattooed; it’s a full cultural festival. Attendees can expect:

  • Live Tattooing: Meet and watch world-class artists from across Ireland and the globe. This is your chance to book a session or pick up a “walk-up” flash piece from a master of the craft.

  • The Artisan Marketplace: Beyond the ink, explore stalls featuring handmade crafts, pottery, illustrators, and curated vintage clothing.

  • Entertainment: Enjoy live concerts, interactive fun stations, and a vibrant community atmosphere that welcomes everyone – from families to hardcore tattoo enthusiasts.

Ticket Information

Tickets are expected to go on sale between March and April 2026 via Eventbrite and the official website.

  • Friday Pass: €17 (Early Bird: €15)

  • Saturday/Sunday Pass: €22 (Early Bird: €20)

  • Weekend Pass (All 3 Days): €50 (Early Bird: €40)

Note: Tickets grant access to all entertainment and the exhibition floor, but the cost of tattoos is settled directly with your chosen artist.

Why It’s the Best Tattoo Convention Near Me 2026

For those living in Cork, Waterford, or the wider Munster area, this is the most accessible and high-quality event on the 2026 calendar. By focusing on the “artisan spirit,” the organizers have created an environment that is as much about fine art and community as it is about tattoos.

It’s the perfect opportunity to spend a weekend immersed in creativity, meet the artists behind the needles, and perhaps bring home a permanent souvenir.

Plan Your Visit

Mark your calendars for August 21–23, 2026. Whether you’re coming for the ink, the music, or the artisan market, the East Cork Tattoo Convention is the place to be.

For more updates, artist announcements, and ticket links, visit the official website: eastcorktattooconvention.com.

