Covid 19 Outbreak | Radiation Dose Management Market | Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2024

Growth in the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management.

The radiation dose management market is projected to reach USD 447 million by 2024 from USD 206 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Radiation Dose Management Market by Products & Services (Standalone, Integrated Solutions, Education & Training Services), Modality (Computed Tomography, Nuclear Medicine), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings) – Global Forecast to 2024

By modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The computed tomography segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations worldwide and the rising awareness of radiation dose exposure.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The rising patient population, growing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis, technological advancements in imaging modalities, and the increasing awareness of the harmful effects of radiation exposure are some of the major factors responsible for the high demand for radiation dose management solutions in hospitals.

North America (US and Canada)

Asia-Pacific (Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy and RoE)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market in 2018 :

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses, high adoption of HCIT technologies.

Key players in the global radiation dose management industry are Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), PACSHealth, LLC (US), and Sectra Medical Systems (Sweden). Other prominent players in this market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Novarad Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Canon (Japan), and Qaelum N.V. (Belgium).