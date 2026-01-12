Manila, Philippines, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain, Inc., is proud to announce a major expansion of its BPO seat leasing and serviced private office operations in Medellín, Colombia, reinforcing our commitment to supporting global companies scaling in Latin America.

As part of our 2026 growth plan, we are adding 110+ new plug-and-play BPO seats and accelerating the development of additional private offices to meet rising demand from offshore and nearshore teams.

Fully Fitted Offices — Ready to Operate Today

Our 2nd and 3rd floors, totaling 110 fully equipped seats, are now 100% fitted and operational. These spaces are designed specifically for BPO, sales, customer support, and back-office teams, allowing clients to move in and launch operations immediately—without setup delays or upfront capital investment.

Each workstation is delivered with:

Enterprise-grade infrastructure

Secure connectivity

Power redundancy

Modern workstations

On-site operational support

Complete BPO Enablement Under One Roof

Beyond seat leasing and serviced private offices, Sales Rain provides a fully integrated offshore solution in Medellín, including:

Employer of Record (EOR) Colombia – compliant hiring, contracts, and benefits

– compliant hiring, contracts, and benefits Payroll & HR administration – local compliance handled end-to-end

– local compliance handled end-to-end IT equipment rental – laptops, desktops, headsets, switches, and more

– laptops, desktops, headsets, switches, and more Network & security setup– BPO-grade standards from day one

This model enables companies to scale faster while reducing operational complexity and risk.

Medellín: A Strategic Nearshore BPO Hub

Medellín continues to attract global companies due to its skilled bilingual talent pool, strong infrastructure, and cultural alignment with North America. Sales Rain’s expansion ensures clients have immediate access to scalable, compliant, and ready-to-operate BPO facilities in one of Latin America’s most competitive markets.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. They are a big deal in the Philippines, Colombia, the USA and the Middle East.

Sales Rain tends to be known for being customer-focused, with top-notch facilities and a genuine commitment to delivering the best possible results – all of which adds up to empowering businesses with flexible, efficient and scalable office solutions that are tailored to their own individual needs, such as who would want that?

