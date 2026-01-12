Old Mill Builders Teams Up with Local Artisans to Create Truly Unique Homes

Connecticut, USA, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — At Old Mill Builders, building a home isn’t just about walls and roofs; it’s about creating spaces that feel personal, warm, and lasting. To achieve this, the company has partnered with local artisans and skilled tradespeople, including Sam’s Tile and Two Brothers Masonry, to bring one-of-a-kind details and craftsmanship to every custom home.

From hand-laid tiles to carefully crafted masonry, these collaborations allow each home to stand out with thoughtful design and expert workmanship. Homeowners enjoy spaces that are not only beautiful but also reflect the care and skill of the local craftspeople who made them.

Supporting the community is another benefit of working with regional craftspeople. Old Mill Builders maintains the spirit of Connecticut craftsmanship in every home while supporting local companies by partnering with local specialists.

Old Mill Builders continues to set the standard for custom houses in the area by emphasising quality, artistry, and classic style. Every project combines contemporary living, individual flair, and durable construction to create homes that are as distinctive as the families that occupy them. Go to www.oldmillbuilders.com to learn more about Old Mill Builders and their custom home projects.

About Old Mill Builders

Old Mill Builders is a premier custom homebuilder serving Brookfield, New Milford, Kent, Roxbury, Sherman, and surrounding Connecticut communities. Rooted in craftsmanship, transparency, and client partnerships, the firm has earned an exceptional reputation and continues to build beautiful homes – and relationships that last.

Contact Information:

Old Mill Builders

Phone: (860) 321-1400

Email: jeff@oldmillbuilders.com

Website: https://oldmillbuilders.com/