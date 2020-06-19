Hemostats Market hits USD 3.03 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0%

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research “Hemostats Market by Product (Thrombin, Oxidised Regenerated Cellulose, Combination, Gelatin, Collagen), Application (Gynecology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Reconstructive), Formulation (Powder, Matrix & Gel, Sheets & Pads) – Global Forecast to 2023″, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities. The hemostats market is expected to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2023 from USD 2.14 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The global Hemostats market is segmented based on product, application, formulation, and regions

Based on product, the hemostats market is segmented into thrombin-based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, and collagen-based hemostats. Of all these product segments, the thrombin-based hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemostats market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the wide range of advantages associated with the use of thrombin-based hemostats.

Based on formulation, the hemostats market is further segmented into matrix & gel hemostats, sheet & pad hemostats, sponge hemostats, and powder hemostats. In 2018, the matrix & gel hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemostats market. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the advantages associated with the use of these formulations, such as lightweight and ease of use. Sponge hemostats, on the other hand, are expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. Market growth can largely be attributed to the growing acceptance of these formulations by end users.

On the basis of region, the hemostats market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemostats market. The hemostats market in North America is well-established, with the US being a major market in this region. Growth in the North American market is majorly driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing number of surgeries in the region.

Market Players

The key players in the Hemostats market are CR Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), Teleflex (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Z-Medica LLC (US), and Gelita Medical GmbH (Germany).

