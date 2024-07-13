Coval Upgrades Its CVGC Carbon Vacuum Gripper With An Even More Versatile Second Generation

Paris, France, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — In 2019, COVAL launched its first CVGC carbon vacuum gripper, designed for collaborative robots, when the market was just beginning to exist. Today, in a market that is constantly expanding, COVAL is launching a second generation, optimizing its modularity and compatibility while simultaneously enhancing its performance.

More than a simple update, COVAL has redesigned the CVGC carbon vacuum gripper based on feedback from customers, integrators, manufacturers, and operators. This new generation also takes into account current and future trends in the collaborative robot market: greater application diversity, growth in the number of manufacturers, increased co-presence with operators, and handling of heavier loads.

Versatility

In response to these changes, COVAL has developed a CVGC which, thanks to its multiple configuration possibilities, is highly versatile. Each customer can configure “their” carbon vacuum gripper to suit their precise needs. The CVGC is available in 3 sizes (240×120 mm, 320×160 mm, 350×250 mm), 2 types of gripping interface (foam or suction cups) and with or without an integrated vacuum generator.

The CVGC is available with a choice of 3 mounting options and 6 connecting cables. This makes it perfectly compatible with all major brands of cobots.

Power

COVAL’s CVGC carbon vacuum gripper is now equipped with a multi-stage vacuum pump, synonymous with increased power. The increased power of the vacuum pump, combined with the lightness of the carbon fiber casing that is 2.5 times lighter than steel with 6 times greater strength, means the gripper can carry heavier loads.

In this way, it meets an increasingly widespread demand from manufacturers, and contributes to the CVGC’s versatility.

Safety

The CVGC is designed to collaborate with operators while performing separate, simultaneous, or alternating tasks. As a safety precaution the vacuum gripper is equipped with a guard around the edges made of flexible, resistant material to protect the operator in case any contact with it occurs.

Robustness

The various functions of the CVGC vacuum gripper (display, vacuum generator, vacuum gauge, silencer, connectors, etc.) are housed in a casing that protects them from impact and damage.

A wide range of applications

With its ultra-light vacuum gripper, COVAL can transform any collaborative robot into a tool for increasing productivity and workplace health in a wide range of industries: food processing, packaging, plastics processing, etc.On request, COVAL’s design team is also available to develop customized vacuum grippers.

The CVGC constitutes a versatile tool available to all manufacturers, integrators, and users of cobots for palletizing, gripping boxes or plastic parts, and a wide variety of other applications.

Qualities that make the difference

Versatility

• Compatible with most cobots for all applications.

Compactness and lightness

• Less weight and greater lifting capacity.

Safety

• Cobots and humans safely and confidently share workspace

Robustness

• Productivity is secured.

Established in the south of France, COVAL SAS designs, produces and markets high-performance vacuum components and systems throughout the entire world for industrial applications in all lines of business.

COVAL is an ISO 9001 V2015 certified company that innovates on a global scale in the area of vacuum handling using optimized components with integrated, intelligent and reliable features. Its solutions can be adapted to any industrial context and their primary goal is to improve productivity with safety in mind.

COVAL’s clients are present in all major industrial fields in which vacuum handling is critical for efficiency and productivity. These fields include packaging, automotive, food processing, plastic processing, aeronautics,….

COVAL markets its products and services internationally through its subsidiaries and its network of authorized distributors.

Facts and Figures

Company

• French company founded in 1986

• Company size: 135 employees

• 2023 revenue: €22 million

• 25 distributors in France and 35 international

• 5 subsidiaries: China, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.S.A.

• Production site and head office: Montélier, France

Products

Vacuum pumps, suction cups, vacuum switches, vacuum grippers, accessories

