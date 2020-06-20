BBG Benefits Consultant Derek Winn named 2020 Broker of the Year Finalist

Fairfax, Virginia, 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — Derek Winn, a benefits broker at BBG, has recently been nominated as a finalist for Broker of the Year in 2020 by BenefitsPRO magazine. Derek is one of the leading benefits consultants at BBG, and his outstanding work and consistent results have led him to earn this prestigious nomination.

The 2020 Broker of the Year award is reserved for only the most hardworking and results-driven brokers. The finalists for the award consistently demonstrate uniquely effective traits in their dealings with companies and are always leaders that have lasting impacts on the companies that they work with. Derek’s nomination for this award is a testament to the dedication he has to his work and the clients that he assists.

According to the features on Derek, he specializes in helping companies cut through the chaos and focus on what is directly in front of them. According to Derek, “I tell employees to stop being a salesperson and focus on being an educator….if you’re properly educating, everything sells itself.” Additionally, Derek has said, “The fun part is getting clients to take a journey they haven’t taken before.”

Derek specializes in helping provide businesses with the information and strategic approach that will help their employees feel empowered and motivated. His approach stands out due to his hands-off approach, where he allows brokers to “learn by doing”. This approach has helped Derek to earn the respect and admiration of every company he has worked with while leaving a lasting impact.

The nomination for 2020 Broker of the Year proves that Derek Winn is a dedicated, professional, and results-driven educator who has a passion for success in his line of work. This award is reserved for only the brightest in his field, and the nomination is well-deserved.

BBG’s mission is to provide a more secure future for businesses and their employees by delivering comprehensive employee benefits, business insurance, and retirement solutions that satisfy immediate needs and serve your long term business goals. Contact BBG today at 844-201-3612 or visit their website at https://www.bbgbroker.com/. Their offices are located at 4069 Chain Bridge Road, Top Floor, Fairfax, VA 22030.

