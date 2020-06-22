Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Worth 656 million | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

[129 Pages Report] The Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is projected to reach USD 656 million by 2024 from USD 381 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The increasing demand for specialty drugs being dispensed by central fill pharmacies is one of the primary drivers propelling the growth of this market. Other factors such as the need to minimize medication errors, growing patient volume (which in turn is increasing the burden on pharmacies), and the growing focus on automation to reduce labor costs are also driving market growth.

Recent Developments:

In 2018, TCGRx acquired Parata Systems, to expand the company’s existing growth initiatives with central fill, inventory control, and automated blister card packaging technologies.

In 2018, ARxIUM, Inc., launched cGMP RIVA IV Compounding system for 503B facilities.

In 2018, Swisslog Healthcare acquired Talyst Systems, LLC. With the aim of expanding Swisslog’s inpatient and outpatient pharmacy solutions along with the company’s field service network.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The central fill pharmacy automation market, by product and service, is segmented into equipment, services, and software. The equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. A number of automated systems are used in facilities offering the advantages of freeing up manpower, allowing greater throughput, and increasing the number of processed prescriptions. These facilities form an indispensable tool for central fill pharmacies to improve the prescription assembly, verification, and delivery back to the pharmacy. This contributes to the large share of the segment.

Based on vendor, the central fill pharmacy automation market is segmented into equipment vendors and consulting vendors. The equipment vendors segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019. This is mainly attributed to their broad product portfolio, vast geographic presence, strong technical expertise, and easy access to spare parts (resulting in reduced downtime).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global central fill pharmacy automation industry in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Europe region is currently under-penetrated with respect to the number of central fill facilities. Countries such as the UK are adopting the central fill pharmacy model which will aid market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for efficient prescription filling with the rising patient pool and the increasing focus of pharmacists on providing efficient patient care are key factors supporting the growth of the market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in the central fill pharmacy automation market are ARxIUM, Inc. (US), RxSafe, LLC (US), TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), ScriptPro (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Innovation (US), R/X Automation Solutions (US), Tension Packaging & Automation (US), Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC (CASI, US), and QMSI (US)