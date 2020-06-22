DC Power Supplies Market Size to Reach $454 Million by 2024

The global DC power supplies market size is expected to reach USD 454 million by 2024 from an estimated value of USD 361 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The growing wireless communication & infrastructure and aerospace & defense segment in the countries such as US & Canada and growing demand for industrial automation and consumer electronics sector in countries such as India & Japan is anticipated to drive the demand of the DC power supplies market.

The automotive segment is projected to be the largest segment of DC power supplies market

The automotive sector is predicted to dominate the DC power supplies industry based on its application and is majorly used for testing of electronic components used in the automotive industry such as electric cars, and hybrid & electric vehicles. Power battery testing, fuel cell testing, AC/DC charging station, DC-DC converter testing, on-board chargers & charging interface testing, and high power battery testing are some of the areas wherein automotive electronic testing is done using DC power supplies, which is likely to upsurge the DC power supplies market.

The AC-DC segment in DC power supplies industry is projected to be the fastest-growing market

DC power supplies are suitable for testing various electronic devices used in end-users such as consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, automotive, wireless communication & infrastructure, and avionics & defense. Growing usage of AC-DC in the various medical and other low output industrial equipment is the driving factor for this market.

North America is projected to dominate the global DC power supplies market

In this report, the DC power supplies market has been analyzed concerning five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growing wireless communication & infrastructure and aerospace & defense segment in countries such as the US & Canada are the driving factors for the growth of the DC power supply market in North America.

The major players in the DC power supplies market are Keysight Technologies (US), TDK Lambda (Japan), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), Good Will Instrument (Taiwan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and B&K Precision (US), Tektronix (US), and MEAN WELL (Taiwan).

