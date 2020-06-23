New Book by Philip Wexler: The Burning Moustache

New York City, NY, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Philip Wexler The Burning Moustache hitting stores everywhere on June 4th, 2020.

Philip Wexler, originally from Brooklyn, New York but a long-time resident of Bethesda, Maryland, has written poetry his entire adult life, with some 170 magazine publications, including prose poems, to his credit.

He has also dabbled in short fiction. Phil has organized a number of spoken word series in suburban Maryland, most recently at Glen Echo Park.

Retired from a career in federal service at the National Library of Medicine, he has also written and edited technical works related to toxicology.

In addition to writing, Phil also enjoys working as a non-commercial mosaic artist.

Available on Amazon

