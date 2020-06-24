Sound of Music @ Home – A Virtual Festival Starting June 22nd, 2020

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — We live in a world of “The New Normal”, where things will no longer be done as per the rules of the socially free world. This includes the way we host and attend events, and Sound of Music (SOM), a 40-year old summer music event hosted by the beautiful waterfront and downtown of Burlington, has been no exception to this. Given this need to “change”, and their burning desire to NOT let thousands of their yearly festival attendees down, SOM organizers decided to break a few barriers in 2020. Enter the Driftscape App!

Using this free app, designed to help the curious local and traveler rediscover their surroundings, as its virtual event platform and guide – SOM launched the “Sound of Music @ Home” saga – to keep the music playing through a three-part program:

A Music Series: Live performances will be streamed, showcasing some of Canada’s biggest names. The first round of 2020 SOM @ HOME Series includes performers like: Adam Gontier, A Family Curse featuring Neil Osborne of 54.40, grandson, Tyler Shaw, Emerson Hart, and Kelly Prescott!

Artist Summit: A 6 days long 8-panel series ending on the 29th of June with a celebrity interview featuring Alan Cross – Famous for his podcast, The Ongoing History of New Music. This summit invites you to join in as we hear some amazing stories, get some advice, and have a laugh with one of radio’s most celebrated personalities. Ending this eventful series will be a 1-hour private online concert featuring a mystery headliner! Open to all conference participants, this will be a unique experience, followed by a virtual meet and greet and Q&A.

Music Education: An educational series, sponsored by Access Storage, spread throughout the year. This is your opportunity to unleash the artist within you. Learn all about Beatboxing, Looping and Guitar set up, and join in on vocal masterclasses, fiddle masterclasses and so much more!

Apart from this uniquely fantastic programming, SOM will showcase everything Burlington: where to eat, where to grab a cold drink, where to shop… and of course, where to catch live music when we can safely do that again.

As an early adopter of the virtual event model, not only will SOM be able to gain an added advantage over its competitors and create a unique experience for its attendees, while abiding by the now-crucial need to say home and stay safe, but will also be able to secure valuable insights such as learning about the most popular events within their various segments, finding out where their attendees come from, how long they interact with each event segment, and much more.

Creating experiences for festival goers in a virtual environment has never been easier – thanks to the Driftscape App. And The Sound of Music Festival is demonstrating this beautifully!

To secure your free seat at this much-awaited virtual event, download the app today: https://driftscape.app.link/burlington

About Sound of Music:

Brought to you by TD, Sound of Music is a 40 year old free summer music event hosted by the beautiful waterfront and downtown of Burlington, Ontario. With entertainment for every generation, they present a variety of music, carnival, Children’s Village, Downtown Streefest and a free music education program for children. Fun for the whole family!

For more information visit: https://www.soundofmusic.ca/

About Driftscape:

Driftscape, a Canada based augmented reality travel app, provides a platform for local arts, culture, and history organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users. For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse locals experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners. Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 45 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 4000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.