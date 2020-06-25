Constant Velocity Joint Market Major Growth Driving Factors and Comprehensive Research Report, 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global constant velocity joint market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.68% in the upcoming period. A power transmission coupling is to diffuse the torque from driving shaft to output shaft within a particular speed. There needs to be a coupling between variety of driven elements such as gear reducers, lead screws and a set of other components supported by multiple bearings. This enables the shafting to offer rigidity while rotation and preventing any misalignment problems.

Constant velocity joint market is driven by rise in sales of passenger vehicle on a global scale. Increase in sales of luxury cars, SUV’s and hatchbacks are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Increase in construction activities across the globe followed by rise in logistics is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Rise in reduction of greenhouse gas emission, emphasis on customer satisfaction are major factors responsible for the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

• AAM

• GKN

• Hyundai Wia

• NTN

• Wanxiang Qianchao

Based on joint type, the constant velocity joint market is segmented as tracta joints, double coupling, rzeppa joints and thomson coupling. Vehicle type segmentation for the market comprises passenger car, HCV and LCV. Application category for the market is segmented as logistics, commercial, defense and aviation.

Geographical segmentation for constant velocity market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness for environment safety and revenue generation.

Market Segment:

Key Applications

• Passenger Cars

• LCVs

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

