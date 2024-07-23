North American Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market surpassing USD 65 Billion By 2032, Astonishing 25% CAGR | FMI

The healthcare landscape is undergoing a significant shift as North Americans increasingly look overseas for medical services. A new report forecasts the North American Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market to reach a staggering USD 605.36 billion by 2032, reflecting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25%. This surge from an estimated market value of USD 65.0 billion in 2022 underscores the growing popularity of outbound medical tourism.

According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026”, the North American outbound medical tourism services market size is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 15.53 Bn by 2016 end and this is likely to increase to USD 150.36 Bn by 2026. According to Future Market Insights, factors such as a large aging baby boomer population, a large uninsured population, better technology, and wider treatment options are expected to drive the revenue growth of the North American outbound medical tourism services market over the forecast period.

Economic factors such as the rising rate of health insurance premiums, the high cost of medical treatments in the U.S., and parallel tourism with medical treatment are expected to boost the growth of the North American outbound medical tourism services market between 2016 and 2026. The other factors impacting the North American outbound medical tourism services markets are long waiting times for specialist appointments in the U.S. and increasing preference for non-conventional treatment options.

The demand for cosmetic correction procedures and dental treatments has been significantly high in the U.S. market in recent years, making North America the most lucrative regional market for outbound medical tourism services. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the U.S. was the largest market for cosmetic procedures in 2015.

Lack of effective follow-up care on returning home, rampant medical malpractices in medical tourism destinations, proliferation of superbugs in medical tourism destinations, problems associated with language barriers, and privacy concerns are some of the challenges anticipated to restrict revenue growth of the North American outbound medical tourism services markets over the forecast period.

Segmentation highlights

The North American outbound medical tourism services market is segmented into the following therapeutic applications – Cosmetic Surgery Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Weight Loss Treatment, Spinal Surgery Treatment, Neurology Treatment, and Other General Treatment.

The Cosmetic Surgery Treatment segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,760.9 Mn by 2016 end The Cancer Treatment segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period The Orthopaedic Treatment segment is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,658.9 Mn in 2017 over 2016

Regional forecast:

The North American outbound medical tourism services market is segmented into the two top countries of the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is projected to occupy a major share in the North American outbound medical tourism services markets in terms of value.

The U.S. market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 14.98 Bn by the end of 2016. In terms of value, the U.S. is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2026 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period.

Canada is expected to have comparatively less market potential for outbound medical tourism services, registering a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period.

Vendor insights:

The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the North American outbound medical tourism services market.

Leading market players featured in the report are Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Christus Muguerza Hospital, WorldMed Assist, Mednamaste, and Global Medical Tourism Inc.

Major market players are adopting strategies such as market expansion and strategic alliances to maintain their market share.

Some of these companies are also adopting strategies such as backward integration to support their core business of medical tourism.

Companies are offering services such as insurance and financing for medical tourism and are looking to expand their global footprint by enhancing their foreign customer base.

North American Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Segmentation

By Therapeutic Application:

Cosmetic Surgery Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopaedic Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Weight Loss Treatment

Spinal Surgery Treatment

Neurology Treatment

Other General Treatment

By Region:

U.S

Canada

