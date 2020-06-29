Demand for Yellow Pea Protein Market Slumps Temporarily amid Covid-19 Outbreak, Fact.MR Study

Analysis of the Global Yellow Pea Protein Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Yellow Pea Protein market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Yellow Pea Protein market with maximum accuracy.

The global yellow pea protein market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 3 Bn by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Yellow Pea Protein market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Yellow Pea Protein market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Yellow Pea Protein market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global Yellow Pea Protein market report consist of

Roquette Frères

The Scoular Company

DuPont

Glanbia PLC

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Puris Proteins LLC

Each market player encompassed in the Yellow Pea Protein market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Yellow Pea Protein market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global Yellow Pea Protein market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Pea Protein Concentrates

Pea Protein Isolates

Textured Pea Protein

Hydrolyzed Pea Protein

The global Yellow Pea Protein market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

Meat Substitutes

Bakery Products

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

What insights readers can gather from the Yellow Pea Protein market report?

A critical study of the Yellow Pea Protein market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Yellow Pea Protein market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Yellow Pea Protein landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Yellow Pea Protein market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Yellow Pea Protein market share and why? What strategies are the Yellow Pea Protein market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Yellow Pea Protein market? What factors are negatively affecting the Yellow Pea Protein market growth? What will be the value of the global Yellow Pea Protein market by the end of 2030?

