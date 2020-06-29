3D Medical Imaging Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities, and Growth Analysis 2013 – 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 3D medical imaging market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the prevalence of chronic diseases and significant investment by government as well as private players for drug discovery and drug developments. Additionally, growing demand for advanced diagnostic facilities is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, 3D medical imaging market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of 3D medical imaging.

Other factors such as accelerated drug discovery & research, and development of advanced diagnostic techniques are expected to boost growth of the 3D medical imaging market in both developed and developing economies across the globe. Furthermore, growing popularity of kinetic research instead of fixed cellular analysis is predicted to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Increasing collaboration among private market players and various research institutes & universities to produce new innovative products and co-develop advanced imaging techniques are expected to drive market growth in the years to come. In addition, rise in the number of mergers, acquisitions and partnerships by industry players in order to strengthen their market position in the 3D medical imaging industry and generate additional revenue are expected to fuel market growth in the upcoming years as well.

Key Players:

• Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)

• GE Healthcare (UK)

• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

• Intrasense SA (France)

• Materialise NV (Belgium)

• Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

• Samsung Medison America, Inc. (USA)

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

• TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany)

• Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/3d-medical-imaging-market/request-sample

The 3D medical imaging market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as oncology, cardiology and orthopedic. Oncology segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of 3D medical imaging systems in oncology segment is attributed to the rising product penetration in newer market segment has also witnessed substantial growth.

Market Segment:

Key Regions:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in the recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in healthcare sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the 3D medical imaging market with massive growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising per capita income, growing awareness among general population, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Relayed Category Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Report contents include

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.