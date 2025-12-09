Future Electronics Celebrates Grand Opening of New Global Headquarters

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics proudly marked a major milestone this week with the grand opening of its new global headquarters, bringing employees together to celebrate renewal, stability, and the next chapter of the company’s growth.

Held on December 4th and 5th, the grand opening featured a warm welcome in the headquarters cafeteria, where employees enjoyed breakfast and received an exclusive Future Electronics merchandise kit to commemorate the occasion. The event emphasized community, connection, and the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where people can thrive.

“The opening of our new global headquarters has us more excited than ever for the company’s future,” said Jamie Singerman, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics. “This space reflects who we are today: united, forward-looking, and committed to excellence.”

As part of the celebration, Future Electronics launched a non-perishable food drive to support families facing food insecurity during the holiday season. Linking the grand opening with the food drive reflects the company’s long-standing philosophy of giving back. By hosting both initiatives simultaneously, Future Electronics reinforced the importance of compassion, generosity, and community involvement — values that remain central to the company’s identity.

Future Electronics extends its warmest holiday wishes to all employees, partners, and community members as the year draws to a close.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

