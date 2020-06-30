Stonebridge Homes Offers Quality Builders Warranty Program

South Easton, MA, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Stonebridge Homes Inc., a residential construction manager based in South Easton, Mass., recently announced the availability of the Quality Builders Warranty, a 10-year premium protection plan for homeowners, is now available at the builder’s current and new developments. The Quality Builders Warranty is backed by Liberty Mutual Insurance.

“To be accepted into Quality Builders Warranty program, a home builder has to adhere to a strict standard of excellence and demonstrate a track record for superior workmanship, consistently creating quality homes and providing dedicated service to our customers,” said Rami Itani, Business Manager for Stonebridge Homes, Inc. “We’re honored to be accepted—only 50 percent of builders who apply do–and grateful to be able to offer this wonderful benefit to the homeowners in our developments.”

The first year of the program warrants the home against specified defects in workmanship and materials that are the result of nonconformity with Quality Builders Warranty’s warranty standards, as well as any major structural defects as defined in the warranty.

The second year warrants the home against specified defects in the wiring, piping and ductwork, as well as any major structural defects as defined in the warranty.

The final seven years offers protection should any major structural defect (as defined in the warranty) occur, the Quality Builders Warranty, through the insurer, will repair or replace the defect – or pay the reasonable cost of the repair or replacement.

Should you need to sell your home, the 10-year warranty is transferable, adding to hour home’s resale value. It also provides eligible homeowners with a number of potential insurance discounts.

“Quality Builders Warranty Corp. has been partnering with the nation’s best builders since 1985. After review, Stonebridge Homes has far exceeded our underwriting standards and truly is a builder of integrity. We look forward to servicing their homeowners, and working together for many years to come, said Aksel Gulukyan, director of partnerships for Quality Builders Warranty Corporation.

Complete details on the Quality Builders Warranty program, including a clear definition of what is covered, can be found at : https://www.qbwc.com/.

About Stonebridge Homes, Inc.:

For more than 30 years, Stonebridge Homes and its team, based in South Easton, Massachusetts, have built and managed the construction of many residential communities throughout Massachusetts, including Tanglewood Estates in Easton, Mass; Boyde’s Crossing in Norfolk, Mass, Lakeland Farms in Norfolk, Mass; Stonebridge at Union Point in Weymouth, Mass; The Estates at LeBaron Hills in Lakeville, Mass (single-family homes); The Cottages at LeBaron Hills in Lakeville, Mass (age-restricted duplexes); The Villas at LeBaron Hills in Lakeville, Mass (garden style and townhouse condominiums); Copperwood Circle in Pembroke, Mass and Tiffany Hill in Norwell, Mass. Stonebridge Homes has focused on building and managing construction in towns in southeastern Massachusetts, including Bridgewater, Dighton, Easton, Foxboro, Lakeville, Norfolk, Norwell, Pembroke, West Bridgewater, Weymouth and Westport. The styles of these communities have varied from upscale condominiums to custom single‐family homes designed by its in-house architect whose specialty is customizing dream homes that provide space and luxury to households of all sizes. Each development is built with the same commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Stonebridge Homes, Inc. is an active member of the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston and the National Association of Home Builders. For more information, please visit www.stonebridgehomesinc.com or call 508.230.2300.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061