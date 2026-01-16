Mailvita Announces New Updates to Its IMAP to IMAP Migration Tool

Florida, USA, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mailvita is pleased to tell you about the most recent updates to its product, the Mailvita IMAP to IMAP Migration Tool. The new version is meant to make moving mailboxes across IMAP-supported email systems faster, safer, and easier for people who need to do it. It is still focused on dependability, ease of use, and customer happiness.

Important Updates

The new version of the Tool has several key changes:

Faster migration to handle huge mailboxes more effectively

Better accuracy to make sure that email transfers are complete and error-free

Better folder layout to keep the original structure of the mailbox

Advanced filter options to move only certain emails

More secure data throughout the transfer process

Better compatibility with popular email platforms that use IMAP

These enhancements help users perform IMAP Email Migration with greater control and confidence.

Spokesperson Remarks

A spokesperson for Mailvita said about the update, “Our goal has always been to make email migration easier without losing data integrity.” We have improved performance, accuracy, and security with these improvements. We released this because of feedback from users and our promise to provide reliable solutions for both enterprises and people.

When it is available

You can now download the new version of the software from the official website. Users can check out the software for free before buying the complete version.

About Mailvita

Mailvita is a well-known software firm that makes email migration, backup, and data management tools. The company is dedicated to making products that are easy to use for everyone, even people who aren’t tech-savvy, while also meeting professional standards. IT experts, enterprises, and individual users all across the world utilize its products to handle their data safely and efficiently.

Media ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Contact:

Name: Mailvita software

Email: support@mailvita.com

Website: https://www.mailvita.com/imap-to-imap/