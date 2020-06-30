GREEN CREATIVE Releases ATOM Track Light

SANFORD, FL, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — GREEN CREATIVE, your partner for professional lighting solutions, proudly announces the new ATOM track head series to the GREEN CREATIVE track family.

“The ATOM Track combines a compact form factor with industry-leading performance to bring a powerful light with a classic look.” said Chad McSpadden, Product Line Manager for Downlights and Track at GREEN CREATIVE, “With your choice of fixture color, lumen output, beam angle, CCT, and track head adapter, the ATOM is perfect everyday track fixture for the vast majority of lighting projects”.

Featuring the patent pending modular design, ATOM Track allows for easy field customization. The modular light engines are available in 650 and 1,050 nominal lumen outputs, 2700K, 3000K and 4000K CCT, 25° narrow and 35° flood beam angles, provide minimum 90 CRI with 3-step SDCM LED binning, and are suitable for forward and reverse phase dimming down to 10%.

ATOM Track series are offered in H, J, L adapters as well as canopy mount, with matte black and matte white finishes. Matching honeycomb, wall wash, and snoot accessories snap on easily, offering even greater flexibility.

The products are ETL listed and ENERGY STAR® certified, meet CA Title 24 requirements, come with an L70 rated lifetime of 50,000 hours and a 5-year warranty.

Detailed information and data sheets for the new products are available at www.greencreative.com.

These products are available through GREEN CREATIVE distributors and are ready to ship from the company’s west, central and east coast distribution centers. For more information on where to purchase these products near you or how to become a distributor, please contact GREEN CREATIVE at: sales@greencreative.com or (866) 774-5433.

About GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE is a major solid-state lighting development and manufacturing company headquartered in Central Florida. The company specializes in providing high quality lamp, downlight, track and fixture lighting solutions for the commercial & residential market. GREEN CREATIVE is fully integrated with strong R&D capabilities to constantly offer the latest technology available. For more information on GREEN CREATIVE please visit www.greencreative.com. For all of the latest updates follow GREEN CREATIVE on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or YouTube.

