Universal Soul Energy Healing Announces New Home Clearing & Blessing Service in Vancouver, BC

Vancouver, Canada, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Universal Soul Energy Healing is pleased to announce the launch of its new Home Clearing & Blessing for residents in Vancouver, BC. This service supports families, homeowners, renters, and businesses who want to remove negative energy, restore peace, and bring harmony back into their living or working spaces.

This new offering helps people who feel emotional heaviness, stress, or discomfort inside their homes. Many people in Vancouver are looking for ways to feel safe, calm, and balanced in their space. Home energy clearing has become an important part of wellness, and this service brings spiritual cleansing and modern energy practices together in one gentle and effective solution.

The Home Clearing & Blessing Service uses sacred rituals, intention work, energy balancing, and cleansing techniques to remove emotional residue, old energy patterns, and negative influences. These methods help refresh the atmosphere so the home feels lighter, brighter, and more peaceful. The blessing portion of the service invites positive energy, protection, and spiritual support into the space.

“Many people do not realise how much energy a home can hold,” said a representative from Universal Soul Energy Healing. “When a space carries stress, sadness, or tension, it affects everyone living inside it. Our service helps return the home to a place of comfort, clarity, and emotional safety.”

This service can help after major life changes, stressful events, arguments, breakups, illness, moving into a new home, or when a space simply feels “off.” Vancouver residents who want to create a sacred and peaceful environment are turning toward energy clearing as a natural way to improve emotional well-being.

Universal Soul Energy Healing brings experience in spiritual healing, energy work, Vedic practices, Reiki, and cleansing rituals to support this new offering. Each session is personalized and designed to meet the needs of the home and the people living in it.

For more information about Universal Soul Energy Healing visit https://www.universalsoul.ca/home-energy-clearing-blessing/

About Universal Soul Energy Healing

Universal Soul Energy Healing is a Vancouver-based wellness and spiritual healing practice offering a wide range of services, including energy healing, home clearing, blessings, chakra work, spiritual guidance, Vedic astrology, and emotional support. The mission is to help people feel balanced, connected, and supported in their daily lives.

Contact Information

Email: info@universalsoul.ca

Phone: (604) 351-6538

Address: 4028 Knight St, Vancouver, BC V5N 5Y7, Canada