Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.1% | Increasing Awareness About Diseases

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of this market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.

Major Growth Drivers:

High Incidence of Gynecological Diseases

Government Initiatives

Increasing Number of Gynecology Surgeries

Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases

Browse 104 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 139 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122824797



Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. The forceps segment dominated the market by holding the largest share in 2016 and also experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries, and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application, the gynecology surgical instrument market is further divided into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications. Hysteroscopy forms the second largest segment due to factors such as the increasing incidence of fetal deaths and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122824797

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).