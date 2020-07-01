Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Revenue Drivers, Top Companies and In-depth Research Report, 2013 – 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is a lightweight cellular plastic material comprising small hollow spherical balls. It is the closed cellular construction that offers EPS its outstanding properties. According to research, innovation in automotive sector to spur demand for expanded polystyrene.

Growing packaging and construction industries in emerging countries, and rising production of expanded polystyrene are likely to drive the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market growth in the forecast period. In addition, easy accessibility to low-cost labor and economical and accessible raw materials are expected to drive the market growth in the years to come. However, accessibility to high-performance alternatives including polyethylene and polypropylene are anticipated to hamper the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market in the forecast period

In May 2017, Total invested in Carling petroleum complex that increased polystyrene production capacity leading in Europe. They upgraded Polyethylene unit for catering to the health care market by distributing advanced plastics and producing lighter plastics for automotive market reducing the consumption of steel.

Leading players of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) including:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical

• ACH Foam Technologies

• Kaneka Corporation

• PJSC Sibur Holding

• Saint-Gobain

• Alpek, S.A.B. De Cv

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

• Synbra Holding BV

• Synthos S.A.

• Total S.A.

• Brodr. Sunde A/S

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/expanded-polystyrene-eps-market/request-sample

Alpek SAB de CV acquired Citepe and Petroquímica Suape from Petrobras through two of its exclusively owned companies in April 2018. Citepe and Petroquimica Suape operate a joined PTA-PET facility in Brazil, Pernambuco, Ipojuca, with a connected capacity of 640 and 450 thousand tons per year PET and PTA, separately. Citepe also works a 90 thousand tons per annum texturized polyester filament plant on place.

BASF increased global manufacturing capacity of Neopor by 40,000 metric tons per annum in June 2018. In South Korea, at the Ulsan site, BASF shifted the entire plant of 85,000 metric tons capacity from the white EPS Styropor to the enhanced insulation raw material grey Neopor EPS.

Market split by Type

• White

• Grey

• Black

Market split by Application

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Other

Market split by Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

North America will continue to account for a large share in the expanded polystyrene (EPS) throughout the forecast period, owing to high acceptance rate of polystyrene in construction applications comprising loose roadways, sports stadiums and residential.

Browse Related Category Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/

Key Questions Answered in This Report

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Company Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.