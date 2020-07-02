Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Automate Your Business Process with Point-And-Click Tools

Dover, Delaware, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, the leading Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and Salesforce Development Company, has announced its upcoming exclusive webinar on Automate Your Business Process with Point-And-Click Tools that will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 3 PM GMT.

This free webinar will be presented by Sachin Arora, the Principal Solutions Architect at Cloud Analogy. In this webinar, he will share invaluable insights on how Point-And-Click Tools could help organizations like yours save time, cut costs, and eliminate errors while improving employee productivity, reducing IT burden, and ensuring stronger accountability and compliance.

In this webinar, attendees will learn:

The types of tasks, workflows, and business processes that can be automated using Point-And-Click Tools.

How to use Process Builder and Flow Builder to automate business processes?

Inspire your human workforce to work side-by-side with your digital workforce.

How to easily automate a wide range of workflows and tasks from simple to complex?

Free your employees from mundane and repetitive tasks.

Achieve end-to-end automation with superior efficiency and visibility.

“By attending this webinar, the attendees will explore the most effective strategies to effortlessly transform your organization and serve your customers with the right process mining, management, and automation technologies,” commented Sachin Arora.

Empower your business with powerful point-and-click automation tools: Process Builder and Flow Builder. This is one webinar you’ll not want to miss.

Registration for the “ Automate Your Business Process with Point-And-Click Tools” webinar is now open. Register now to join our upcoming live webinar by visiting the Cloud Analogy website’s webinar page. Whatever your business needs, you’ll discover a wealth of knowledge and gain actionable business insights.

To learn more about this webinar and to register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.

About Sachin Arora

Sachin Arora, a renowned Scrum Master and Principal Solutions Architect at Cloud Analogy, has rich experience when it comes to working on process improvement in a fast-paced environment maintaining a high level of quality in all deliverables.

Sachin’s expertise lies in varied hardware and software environments including Cloud technologies such as Salesforce, AWS, Cloud Foundry & Google App Engine, and Mobile.

About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.

Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.

