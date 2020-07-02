Nexperia NextPower MOSFET Family Featured by Future Electronics in The Edge

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Nexperia’s NextPower portfolio of MOSFETsin this month’s edition of The Edge.

The Nexperia NextPowerS3 family spans across the highly-reliable LFPAK package range. These packages are completely free of wirebonds, meaning they deliver a competitive RDS(on) (industry best in 25 V) as well as low Rth, low inductance and excellent board level reliability. This Nexperia MOSFET platform is suitable for a wide range of applications including high-efficiency power supplies for telecoms and cloud computing.

Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting,automotive and more.

Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edgenewsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.co

###