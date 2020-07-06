Ecosmob announces dynamic IVR solution development services

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, one of the leading VoIP solutions providers across the globe, has come up with dynamic IVR solution development services for enterprises and telecom service providers around the world.

Speaking at the launch of IVR solutions, VP of the company said, “Ecosmob IVR solution facilitates a user’s self-service journey apart from carrying several other features. As we are experts in VoIP and AI, we have integrated several new and innovative technologies to put our IVR solution best in the market.”

Elaborating on the features of the IVR solution, he said, “It gives control of its features in the hands of users with the assistance of GUI based tools for prompt adjustment and management of tree branch structure as per the need of business. It offers several features, including DID number support, ease of connectivity to various servers, and time zone support. It allows users to customize scheduling as well as recording and building multi-level IVR.”

Ecosmob has used various advanced technologies in its dynamic IVR solution. It consists of natural language and speech recognition, thus making it convenient to use. The Ecosmob team of AI experts can include voice biometrics in sensitive zones, including Bank transactions and IVR payments. Thus leading to higher security and lesser chances of fraud.

Dynamic IVR solution launched by Ecosmob also comes with a visual IVR feature to offer a seamless experience to users, especially on mobiles. It comes with CRM integration. It provides a more vibrant, smoother, and satisfying user experience. Its auto-attendant feature transfers the call to the most appropriate agents, thus reducing the waiting time of customers and call handling time of agents. It enhances the productivity of the company.

Dynamic IVR offers a fluid experience that static IVRs lack to do. It gives users the flexibility to build nested IVR menus and decide when to transfer the call to the agent.

Ecosmob has always heard the queries of the customers and kept a look at the latest innovations in IVR solution, thus making it’s dynamic IVR solution Development services best in the market. It offers excellent maintenance and support services. It’s IVR services are available for service providers, and enterprises on a hosted multi-tenant basis to assist them in providing IVR services.

Interested businesses can contact Ecosmob Technologies private limited for getting customized dynamic IVR development services at the best prices in the market.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12828605-ecosmob-announces-dynamic-ivr-solution-development-services.html