Australian Minister Andrews joins Australian medical device manufacturer to launch Digital Platform for frontline healthcare worker safety

Brisbane, Australia, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Qlicksmart Pty Ltd officially launched their new Digital Platform today, which empowers healthcare facilities to reduce sharps injuries occurring to frontline staff.

The Qlicksmart Digital Platform is free to healthcare facilities, providing tools which cover evaluating sharps safety devices, an Interactive Training App for virtual product training, and how to effectively implement sharps safety policies into practice.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews spoke at the launch event, which was held at the Cohort Innovation Space in the Gold Coast.

“We do know, particularly coming through COVID, that training has been quite limited. It’s almost every day that I have people say to me that they were unable to complete their training because they couldn’t get the people in the room to deliver the training. So the opportunity to digitally provide the training to people, quite frankly, is the way of the future.”

“I’m very proud of the work that you [Qlicksmart] have done dealing with sharps injuries in the workplace, keeping our healthcare workers safe, but also doing very leading-edge work in how you’re going to train – particularly in areas where people have said that you can’t do that digitally. You’ve proven that that’s wrong.”

Dr Michael Sinnott, co-founder of Qlicksmart and an emergency physician, shared the potential impact the Qlicksmart Digital Platform will have on Australian medtech innovation.

“I believe the Qlicksmart Digital Platform will revolutionize the current route to international markets by making the current global playing field a bit more even. This will mean that small Australian innovators and medical device companies will achieve greater success on the world stage.”

The Qlicksmart Digital Platform was developed in-house with support from the Innovations Connections Grant facilitated by the Ministry for Industry, Science and Technology and Monash University’s Design Health Collab.

Healthcare facilities can download the Interactive Training App from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The Qlicksmart Digital Platform is accessible online at https://www.qlicksmart.com/digital-platform/

About Qlicksmart:

Qlicksmart Pty Ltd is an ISO 13485:2016-accredited R&D and manufacturing company committed to making healthcare professional’s lives easier and safer, so that they can focus on patient care. Established in 1999 by Australian medical doctors, our award-winning safety devices are used in over 50 countries worldwide. Qlicksmart works with innovators from the healthcare sector to deliver solutions which target the overlooked concerns of nurses, surgeons, and healthcare facilities. To learn more about Qlicksmart, visit www.qlicksmart.com.