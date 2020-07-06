Growth of Genotyping Assay Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America Region

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing incidence of genetic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicine, growing importance of genotyping in drug development, and the increasing demand for bioinformatics solutions in data analysis are also expected to promote market growth in the coming years.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Genotyping Assay market to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2018 to USD 31.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period.

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for particle therapy. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

The major factors that are expected to be driving the Genotyping Assay market are technological advancements and the decreasing prices of DNA sequencing.

Browse 219 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 280 Pages

Download PDF Brochure Now:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249958595

Application of Genotyping assay market:

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostic & Personalized Medicine

Agricultural Biotechnology

Animal Genetics

Other Applications (Prenatal Testing, Human Forensics, Microbial Genomic Studies, and Aquaculture Breeding Studies)

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the genotyping assay market size based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.

By technology, the sequencing segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The sequencing segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market due to factors such as, the increasing application areas of DNA sequencing technologies, technological advancements, the availability of high-speed sequencing instruments, and the growing uptake of the hybrid approach of sequencing.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global genotyping market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced genotyping products, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada.

Request Sample Report of Genotyping Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=249958595

Key Players:

Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), GENEWIZ (US), and Integrated DNA Technologies (US).

Illumina is the leading player in the genotyping market. The company led the sequencing market with its flagship NGS platforms—iSeq 100 system (launched in January 2018), NovaSeq 6000, HiSeq Series, MiSeq Series, NextSeq 500, and HiSeq X Ten & HiSeq X Five.

Recent Developments :

In May 2018, Agilent technologies opened a new logistics center in Texas to increase its capacity for house inventory and to fulfill the growing demand for NGS products from its genomics group.

In March 2018, Danaher Corporation acquired Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (US). This acquisition strengthened Danaher’s Life Sciences platform. IDT will operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher Corporation.

In January 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific signed a partnership with Illumina (US) that enabled Illumina to sell the Ion AmpliSeq technology to researchers who conduct scientific studies using Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms.

In January 2018, Illumina launched the iSeq 100 Sequencing System.

In January 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Ion GeneStudio S5 Series Instrument.

To get a 10% Customization on the report, click@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=249958595