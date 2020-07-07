Award winning author JP Emerson adds popular TV host Cristy Lee to coveted “Power Profile” series

JP Emerson goes behind the scenes with one of the most recognizable women in the automotive and television industry, Cristy Lee.

Dallas, Texas, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Award winning automotive storyteller JP Emerson goes behind the scenes with one of the most recognizable women in the automotive and television industry, Cristy Lee, of Motortrend’s Garage Squad and Barrett Jackson Live.

Cristy Lee shares her Power Profile with award winning author JP Emerson

One of the most recognizable women in the automotive industry, Cristy Lee regularly hosts Barrett Jackson Live.

“One of the most driven and successful individuals in the field, Cristy is both down to earth and full of surprises. An absolute blast to spend time with” says Emerson, whose “Power Profile” series vaulted him to 2020’s “Most Influential & Relatable Automotive Storyteller” status and continues to surge in popularity.

JP Emerson is an award winning freelance writer whose work appears in dozens of automotive based magazines and websites while providing content for television media, celebrities, blogs and brands.

 

CONTACT INFORMATION:

JP EMERSON  Journalist/Author

@The_jpemerson

jpemerson.com

JP@jpemerson.com

