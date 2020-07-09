Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market worth $862 million by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Jul-09 — According to the new market research report “Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market by DNS Service, DNS Server (Primary Servers and Secondary Servers), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 372 million in 2020 to USD 862 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the Managed DNS market include the proliferation of web traffic and domain registrations across consumers, growing DDoS attacks in the businesses, increased return on investment with more customer engagement for business.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market”

387 – Tables

66 – Figures

315 – Pages

The managed DNS services cloud segment to record a larger market size during the forecast period

The Managed DNS services cloud-based solutions work with the SaaS model, wherein users can virtually access services using the internet. In this deployment type, DNS services are delivered via cloud. The advantages of the cloud deployment type include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and the low-cost factor. The cloud model enables to deploy fully redundant servers and install connections to multiple ISPs to ensure uninterrupted services in the event of equipment failures or network outages.

Based on cloud deployment type, the hybrid cloud segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Hybrid cloud is expected to grow since the cloud deployment model offers more control, reduced risks, cost-efficiency, and better performance. Additionally, it provides the usage friendly, versatility, and cost-effective features of the public cloud, and greater control and security offered by the private cloud. The hybrid cloud model enables enterprises to move their sensitive data to the private cloud, without compromising on security, and non-sensitive data to the public cloud.

The APAC region to record the highest growth during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the highest growth market for managed DNS services, due to the diverse internet subscriber base in several APAC countries. The BFSI, retail and eCommerce, education, and media and entertainment industry verticals are expected to witness significant traction in the APAC managed DNS services market. Cloud computing is also gaining traction across APAC. Managed DNS services providers have opened new cloud and data centers in APAC to gain a competitive advantage over their peer players. Some managed DNS service providers offer customized DNS services for customers in China. India is another major APAC country where the adoption of managed DNS services is increasing among enterprises. The increasing number of DDoS attacks and low costs associated with DNS services are expected to be the major driving factors that encourage APAC enterprises to adopt managed DNS services.

Key players operating in Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market are AWS (US), Cloudflare(US), DNS Made Easy (US),GoDaddy(US), Neustar(US), NS1 (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), CloudfloorDNS (US), DNSimple (US), Akamai (US), CDNetworks(US), Google (US), ClouDNS(Bulgaria), easyDNS(Canada), Netriplex(),No-IP (US), PointDNS (Ireland), StackPath (US), VerizonMedia (US), EuroDNS (Luxembourg), RAGE4 (Ireland), NuSEC (US), Gransy (Czech Republic), F5 (US), and Total Uptime (US).

These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the managed DNS services market.

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dns-service.asp