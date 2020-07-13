Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Growth in Technology of 3DP, EBM, LBM, Photopolymerization and DD

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — According to latest research report”3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Technology (3DP, EBM, LBM, Photopolymerization and DD), Component (3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Material (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic), Software & Services), Product Type (Prosthetics, Implant) – Global Forecast to 2022″, 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is expected to reach $1.88 billion by 2022, at CAGR of 17.5% from 2017 to 2022.

Technological advancements in 3D printing and increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities are to drive the overall 3D printing medical devices market during the forecast period

Based on technology, the market is segmented into suture 3D printing medical devices, electron beam melting (EBM), laser beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition or extrusion-based technologies, PolyJet technology, and three-dimensional printing (3DP) or adhesion bonding or binder jetting.

The photopolymerization segment is expected to hold the largest share of the 3D printing medical devices market in 2017. This is attributed to the widespread application of this technology across the medical industry, for manufacturing surgical guides (orthopedic, dental, and CMF guides), prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.

The surgical guides segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017

On the basis of type, the overall market is segmented into surgical guides, surgical instruments, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering products. The surgical guides segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017.

3D printing surgical guides as a part of surgical planning can significantly improve the precision of implant placement and provide accurate implant restorations. Due to this, the demand for precise and affordable guides is increasing; this is the key factor driving the growth of this market segment.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017

As of 2017, North America held the largest share of the overall market, followed by Europe. Its large share is attributed to the rising demand for organ transplants across this region.

The presence of a highly developed healthcare infrastructure and significant government & private investments to develop advanced 3D printing technologies & applications are the key factors responsible for the large share of this regional segment. Additionally, conferences and trade are also supporting the growth of the market in North America.

Leading Companies

Stratasys Ltd. (Israel and US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), Materialise NV (Belgium), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Renishaw plc (UK), Concept Laser GmbH (Germany), 3T RDP, Ltd. (UK), Prodways (France), Arcam AB (Sweden), Anatomics Pty Ltd (Australia), Biomedical Modeling Inc. (US), Carbon, Inc. (US), and SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US), among others

Stratasys Ltd. (Israel & US) held the leading position in the global 3D printing medical devices market in 2016. The company’s 3D printing product portfolio includes a wide range of 3D printing systems and consumables through which it caters to the demand of various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, dental, defense, education, commercial products, architecture, and medical. The company also offers services associated with its 3D printing products. The company primarily focuses on product innovation and new product launches as its key business strategy to sustain its leadership position in the global 3D printing medical devices market.

3D Systems Corporation (US) held the second position in the 3D printing medical devices market in 2016. The company incorporates a broad range of 3D printing solutions in its product portfolio, comprising desktop 3D printers, print materials, cloud-sourced custom parts, and 3D digital design and fabrication solutions. The company primarily focuses on expanding its 3D printing product portfolio in order to increase its share in the global 3D printing medical devices market.

