WGPX Launches “Ultimate Web3GP” with Cash, Crypto and Smartphone Prizes for Sim Racing, Gaming and Web3 Buffs

Manila, Philippines, 2024-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — Web3GP (WGPX) unleashes the “Ultimate Web3GP” Manila Challenge, combining adrenaline-fueled sim racing and rewarding gameplay, topped up by a high-tech gadget giveaway, all in one epic event.

Running from Dec 1st to 14th, 2024, Ultimate Web3GP takes place both onsite and online, catering to sim racers, gamers as well as general web3 enthusiasts. The event competition offers up an attractive prize pool of $2,000 USDT, 10 million LICX tokens, and 5 high-performance DePIN XForge smartphones.

Race-to-Earn Manila

Ultimate Web3GP is hosted at Formula One-themed Monza Barcade in Metro Manila, known for its state-of-the-art racing simulation gear. The premier Web3 sim racing competition welcomes racers of all skill levels, featuring Rookie, Intermediate and Expert categories.

The two-week (Dec 1 – 14) event culminates in a showdown on December 14 when the Top 16 drivers in each category race for the ultimate crowning glory that includes winning $2,000 USDT, 5 million LICX tokens and 3 high-performance DePIN smartphones.

Tap-to-Earn or Join-to-Win for Even More Prizes and Rewards

For Web3 gamers and communities, Ultimate Web3GP offers up 2 more categories to earn or win.

Tap-to-Earn Telegram game LICX.IO provides an additional 5 million LICX tokens (besides the 5 million LICX in Race-to-Earn Manila) for top scorers and active participants. Referrals will also earn extra token bonuses and rewards.

The XForge Giveaway is a Join-to-Win lucky draw that features DePIN smartphone prizes. Packed with cutting-edge features like an Octa-Core CPU, 5000mAh battery, and 8GB RAM, XForge smartphones are the first high-performance DePIN node-operated phones that allow users to mine and earn tokens, poised to be a fan favorite amongst Web3 communities.

Event Details:

– Date: December 1–14, 2024

– Venue:

Onsite: Monza Barcade, The View Deck, Arcovia, Pasig, Metro Manila, Philippines

Online: LICX.IO Telegram Game and XForge Giveaway

– Registration: https://web3gp.io/WPGPX

Ultimate Web3GP Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCdEbSAUgoc&feature=youtu.be

About Web3GP (WGPX):

Web3 GP was launched in 2024 as a ground-breaking supercar sim racing game that leverages Play-to-Earn GameFi technology. By bringing sim racing into Web3, WGPX paves the way for a new era of accessible, global motorsports that anyone can be a part of. Sim Racers earn $WGPX inscriptions representing in-game assets as rewards for completing in-game achievements.

Official Links:

Web3GP (WGPX) Website: https://web3gp.io

Web3GP (WGPX) X: https://x.com/WGPX_Racing

Web3GP (WGPX) Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@WGPX

Web3GP (WGPX) Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+hrQGKYBQj0kwODk9

Web3GP (WGPX) Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ZFpgFvbzue