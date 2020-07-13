Growing environmental concerns and increasing demand for biofuel drives Enzymes Market

Chicago, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The enzymes market isprojected to grow at a CAGR of6.7% during the forecast period

According to MarketsandMarkets, the enzymes market is estimated to be valued atUSD 10.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14.7billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value. Factors such as the increasing environmental concern among people and the rising demand for biofuel are projected to drive the growth of the enzymes market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the enzymesmarket is inhibited by factors, such as the adherence to the international regulations imposed by different governing agencies. In addition, the lack of uniformity in the regulatory structure for the use of industrial enzymes inhibits the growth of this market.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46202020

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• BASF (Germany)

• DuPont (US)

• Associated British Foods (UK)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Novozymes (Denmark)

• Kerry Group (Ireland)

• Dyadic International (US)

• Advanced Enzymes (India)

• Aumgene Biosciences (India)

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

• Amano Enzymes (Japan)

By product type, the industrial enzymes segment accounted for the largest share.

The industrial enzymes segment accounted for a major share in the enzymes market, on the basis ofproduct type, in 2018. Enzymes are used in various industries and have multiple applications, such as textile, laundry detergents, pulp & paper, and leather.Due to factors such as low manufacturing costand reduced energy consumption, enzymes are being widely used across different industries.

By source, the micro organism segment is estimated to account for the largest share

Based on source, the enzymes market is segmented intomicroorganisms, plants, and animals.The microorganismssegmentis estimated to account for the largest share for the enzymes marketas they are the primary source of industrial enzymes due to its special characteristics and other biochemical properties.In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for specialty applications due totheir diversity.Key factors that encourage manufacturersto opt for enzymes from microbial sources are their active and stable nature and their capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.

North America accounted for the largest share in the enzymes market due toits wide industrial and specialty applications

The enzymes market in the North Americanregion is largely driven by technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. These technological advancements have contributed, particularly to the growth of the enzymes market in this region.Although the enzymes market in this region has reached its maturity, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed an increase in the usage of enzymes.

The enzymes marketis segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, AsiaPacific,and RoW (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and RoW).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=46202020

Research Coverage

This report segments the enzymes market on the basis ofproduct type, source, type, industrial enzymes applications,specialty enzymes applications,and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape,pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the enzymesmarket, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.