Electric Brake Booster Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2020 – 2028

14th July 2020 – The global Electric Brake Booster Market is set to experience a staggering CAGR by the year 2028. A typical electric brake booster is designed to regulate the amount of pedal pressure required by the driver. Its primary purpose is to enhance passenger safety and driver comfort, which is achieved by a brushless DC (BLDC) motor installed in a vehicle.

“Advanced braking system like “brake assist systems” (BAS) is increasingly becoming common in the modern-day automobile industry.” The growing focus on optimization of combustion engines and vehicle dynamics control system ESC is driving the market progression. However, high capital and investment costs are hampering market growth.

The electric brake booster market split by type includes one-box and two-box. Based on application, the market has been segmented into automobiles, sporty cars, HEV/PHEV, EV, and others. Based on product, the market has been categorized into dual diaphragm booster, single diaphragm booster, and others.

Some of the dominant players operating in this market include Bosch, Denso, Continental, AISIN, and FTE Automotive among others. Players are entering into business partnerships with fellow contestants and are significantly investing in innovation strategies, which is estimated to drive the cellular vendors to reach new growth markets. The market participants have identified the major distribution channels, supply chain mechanism, industry cost structure and production capabilities. Considering the changing competitive dynamics and the current scenario of the industry, it has set the electric brake booster market to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast years. Hydro brakes represent the latest development in electric braking systems. A typical hydro brake is compact as it takes less space but can weigh more than any other brake booster setup.

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Electric Brake Booster Market Overview

Chapter 2 Electric Brake Booster Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3 Electric Brake Booster Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4 Electric Brake Booster Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5 Electric Brake Booster Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Electric Brake Booster Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Electric Brake Booster Players

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Electric Brake Booster

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Electric Brake Booster (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

