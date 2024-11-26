PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Projected to Reach USD 123.3 Billion by 2033 at a 9.6% of CAGR

Posted on 2024-11-26 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Industry

Global PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market

The global PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors market is expected to be valued at USD 49.5 billion in 2023, with projections to reach USD 123.3 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the expanding adoption of immunotherapy treatments, specifically PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, which have revolutionized cancer treatment by boosting the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells more effectively.

PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors have gained significant attention for their ability to treat a range of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and bladder cancer. The growing success of these therapies in clinical trials and their increasing approval by regulatory bodies worldwide are key drivers of the market’s expansion. Additionally, the rise in cancer diagnoses and the shift toward personalized medicine are contributing to the increased demand for these targeted treatments.

Advancements in immunotherapy research, combined with the continuous development of novel PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and combination therapies, are expected to further propel market growth. These innovative treatments are expected to enhance patient outcomes and extend survival rates, making them a vital part of cancer treatment regimens. As the focus on cancer immunotherapy intensifies, PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors are poised to play a central role in the future of oncology care.

Key Takeaways:

  1. The PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors market is projected to grow from USD 49.5 billion in 2023 to USD 123.3 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 9.6%.
  2. Increasing cancer prevalence, advancements in immunotherapy, and personalized cancer treatments are key factors driving market growth.
  3. The approval and success of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in treating a wide range of cancers are contributing to their increasing adoption in oncology treatments.
  4. Ongoing research and development of combination therapies and new inhibitors are expected to boost the effectiveness and demand for these therapies.

Significant Aspects Influencing the Market

  • Cancer immunotherapy has advanced significantly in recent years, with PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy emerging as one of the most prominent therapies.
  • Many clinical trials have demonstrated their significance, and many more are still being conducted to identify other cancers that can be treated with this therapy.
  • Innovative insights into how the human immune system responds to and is formed by diverse tumor types are likely to be produced through dynamic immunologic investigations, which are also anticipated to direct the development of combination medicines. These investigations are likely to contribute to the understanding of genetics and epigenetics in the microenvironment of human cancer.
  • In comparison to their counterparts, immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs have a high target affinity and specificity. Rising approval ratings for these drugs and lower costs are likely to drive product demand.
  • Immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs were discovered to be a better alternative to most approved therapies, which have severe side effects during cancer treatments. As a result, the market for immune checkpoint inhibitors has grown tremendously among healthcare professionals in recent years.
  • Immune checkpoint inhibitors are highly specific, making them far more effective than conventional treatments.

Competitive Background

The global adoption of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors has prompted companies to invest in the development of products in the PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy segment for cancer treatment. Merck & Co., Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and a significant competitor in this market due to its diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration.

Recent Developments

  • Bristol Myers Squibb received a favorable opinion from the committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) in July 2022, recommending approval of the LAG-3-blocking antibody combination Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab) for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.
  • Merck received the United States FDA approval for KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1, as determined by an FDA-approved test, in October 2021.

Leading Companies Operating in the PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market are

  • Akeso Inc.
  • Alphamab Oncology
  • Amgen Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • BeiGene Ltd.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
  • Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Innovent Biologics Inc.
  • Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
  • Merck and Co. Inc.

A Comprehensive Full Report

PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Category

By Product:

  • Nivolumab
  • Pembrolizumab
  • Atezolizumab
  • Avelumab
  • Durvalumab

By Indication:

  • Melanoma
  • Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
  • Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)
  • Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer (HNSCC)
  • Bladder Cancer
  • Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC)
  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution