Plant Extracts Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2020 to 2028

14th July 2020 – The global Plant Extracts Market is estimated to witness a staggering CAGR by the year 2028.“Ultrasonication Assisted Extraction (UAE) involves ultrasonic acoustic cavitation technology that vibrates and accelerates the diffusion of solid into solvent phase. This high-frequency and high-intensity technology eliminates the need for complex machinery, it is widely used across both small and large scale industries and is relatively cost-effective.”

The growing demand for traditional herbal medicines and botanical products is driving the growth of the market. The plant extracts industry is further driven by the growing demand for homeopathy medicines and herbal skin care products. The advent of advanced technologies is minimizing the need for labor and is enhancing the productivity, which will significantly surge the development of plant extracts market during the upcoming years.

The plant extract market is segmented based on type mainly into spices which includes pepper fennel, coriander, natural extracts and essential oils. Natural extracts and essential oils include eucalyptus oil, citrus oil, mint oil, and others, fragrances and flavors. Fragrance and flavors include lemon balm, clary sage, chamomile, herbal extracts and phytomedicines. Herbal extracts include hops, ginseng and phytochemicals which includes protein inhibitors, phenolic compounds, and others.

Based on its form, the market has been segmented into liquid, power and others. Based on ingredient used, the segmentation includes Carotenoids, Phytosterols, Flavanoids, and others. Furthermore, the application segmentation includes food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics and others. Also, the food & beverage sector has been sub-divided into functional food and food additive.

Some of the key players of the plant extracts market comprise Alkaloids Corp., Indena, Ingredia Nutritional, Berrypharma AG, Organic Herb Inc., Phytovation Ltd., Plant Extracts International Inc., Naturex, Prinova Group, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Kuber Impex Ltd., QUALIPHAR, Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd., Lehmann & Voss & Co. Kg, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., and Linnea S.A. among others.

The market participants have identified the major supply chain mechanism, distribution channels, industry cost structure and production capabilities. Considering the changing competitive dynamics and the current scenario of the industry, it has set the market to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast years.

