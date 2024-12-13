Ahlers & Ogletree in Atlanta Concludes 2024 with Two Auctions, Dec. 4-5, That Gross Over $1 Million

Atlanta, GA, USA, 2024-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — A Sam Maloof walnut and mixed wood “His” rocking chair sold for $20,570 and a 1997 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 18k yellow gold and stainless-steel watch slipped onto a new wrist for $18,150 in two days of auctions held December 4th (Modern Art & Design) and December 5th (Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories) by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the Atlanta gallery.

The 1988 rocker by Sam Maloof (American, 1916-2009) was the top achiever of the December 4th auction. It was signed, dated and numbered 44. Similar chairs by Maloof are held in collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the White House Collection of American Crafts, and The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.

The 1997 Rolex Cosmograh Daytona 18k yellow gold and stainless-steel wristwatch, model # 16523, featured a Swiss made perpetual Zenith movement and had a white dial with applied white markers, screw down crown / stem assembly, and stainless steel and an 18k yellow gold oyster bracelet. It was twice marked “Rolex” and came with booklets, papers, two tags and original sticker.

Following are additional highlights from the auctions, which attracted around 20-30 people to the gallery each day. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Ahlers & Ogletree’s platform, bid.AandOauctions.com.

The auctions combined to gross $1,001,002. All prices include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.

The December 4th auction featured an extraordinary selection of fine art, furniture and more — a diverse collection of over 300 curated lots that included Mid-Century design, modern masterpieces and exquisite craftsmanship from notable artists and designers. Highlights included works by artists such as Salvador Dali, William Tolliver, Louis Bosa, Todd Murphy, Stephen H. Smith and others.

An unsigned and untitled (Dressforms) mixed media with photographic prints, paint and tar by Todd Murphy (American, 1962-2020), 36 inches square and displaying Murphy’s trademark ragged edges, scratches, and abrasions, fetched $15,730. Also, an untitled (Cyclist with Birdcages and Umbrella) oil on board work by Louis Bosa (American, 1905-1981), signed and dated ‘Bosa, 1956’ lower left, 12 inches by 15 inches (minus the frame) rose to $4,840 against an $800 high estimate.

Furniture by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller included a circa 1951 ESU 421-N modular storage unit in Masonite, birch, plywood, chrome steel frame and fiberglass, 58 ½ inches tall by 47 ¼ inches wide. It garnered $12,100, besting the $8,000 high estimate. A last quarter 20th century Mid-Century Modern Murano 15-light ‘Flame’ chandelier by Mazzega (Italian, founded 1936), having a brass frame with hand-formed colorless bullicante glass elements, 50 inches in height, made $8,470.

An untitled circa 1990 storage jar made from polychrome glazed stoneware by Val Murat Cushing (American, 1931-2013), inscribed with a signature and stamped to the back of the underside, 16 ½ inches tall, on a colorless acrylic base, finished at $3,025. Also, a bronze sculpture of a Male Torso (1990) by Stephen H. Smith (N.C., b. 1955), signed and numbered 1 of 7 in mold to the rear of the figure, 17 ½ inches in height, blew past its $600-$800 pre-sale estimate to change hands for $2,057.

The December 5th sale featured an exquisite selection of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone pieces, plus luxury timepieces by Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe, and designer accessories from brands such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton. One of the runner-up lots to the Rolex was an Elizabeth Locke “Padova” hammered oval link chain bracelet in 18k yellow gold, with a toggle clasp having two bright blue sapphire cabochons ($9,075). The bracelet was marked ‘EL’ and ‘18k’ to the toggle.

Lots 428 and 429 were necklaces from the Collection of Sir Elton John, previously featured in an auction held by Christie’s in February of this year. Lot 428 was a Shaun Leane ‘Hook My Heart’ necklace in 18k white gold, with a total of 197 round brilliant cut diamonds, a limited edition (3 of 10) necklace with nesting boxes ($5,445). Lots 429 was a Versace, ‘V’ initial necklace in 18k yellow gold, with a push button tab and 2.2mm adjustable beaded link, with double nesting boxes ($3,025).

A pair of Verdura diamond acorn motif earrings in 18k yellow and white gold, with approximately 140 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing approximately 2.50 total carats (VVS-2 clarity and E/F color), and paddle clip assemblies, achieved $10,890. Also, a Theo Fabergé (English, 1922-2007). St. Petersburg Collection cerulean blue porcelain ‘Millenium Fountain’ egg, number 6 of 12, set with semiprecious stones that included amethysts, topaz, and aquamarines, hammered for $9,680.

A Kurt Wayne ruby and diamond ring in 18k yellow gold with an oval faceted ruby weighing 1.50 carats and 21 full-cut diamonds weighing 0.75 total carats, plus a ruby of deep intense red color with Type II clarity, marked “750”, earned $6,050. Also, a diamond variegated necklace in platinum, with round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 10.08 total carats, marked “PT 900”, approximately 16 inches in length and weighing a total 25.9 grams, found a new home for $6,655.

